Bengals DE Sam Hubbard declared out after suffering calf injury vs. Bucs

The Cincinnati Bengals lost defensive end Sam Hubbard to injury during the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hubbard suffered the injury in the first half and was finally declared out during the first drive of the second half after not initially coming back out with the team.

It’s a brutal blow for a Bengals defense that had been struggling to pressure Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense all day.

That defense had already entered the game without star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. With both guys out, the job now turns to the likes of Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample.

It also places additional stress on defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who already entered this game down starting cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: Hubbard has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 18, 2022

List

Bengals issue final injury report before Week 15 vs. Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire