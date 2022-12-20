Bengals could get DE Trey Hendrickson back vs. Patriots
Some optimism for the Bengals on Trey Hendrickson.
Some optimism for the Bengals on Trey Hendrickson.
Well, that was one way to come back from a commercial break.
The meeting of the Jaguars and Jets will officially be the No. 1 pick of 2021 vs. the No. 2 pick.
Taxpayers will not receive an additional stimulus payment with a 2023 tax refund because there were no Economic Impact Payments for 2022. By the way, the IRS has also issued a warning about when you can expect this year's refund. If you're accustomed to receiving a refund check or direct deposit into your checking account by a particular date, you'll want to make an alternative plan this year.
Max out contributions to your 401k, prune investments and make sure you've paid enough to reduce headaches in April.
De'Anthony Melton is prepared for Tyrese Maxey to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on the floor.
Tax agency cautions Americans not to expect to receive refunds by specific date to pay bills or make big purchases.
Extremely cold temperatures like those we'll see this week can sometimes be extremely dangerous.
Five people were hospitalized after a flight heading for Houston hit turbulence.
The entire B-2 fleet has been grounded out of safety concerns, so there won't be a stealth bomber fly-over at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2.
STORY: The long-awaited "Avatar" sequel fell short of ticket sales forecasts on its debut weekend.However box office experts said it was too soon to judge whether the movie would recoup its huge costs. "Avatar: The Way of Water" racked up roughly $435 million around the globe, distributor Disney said.Making $134 million in the United States and Canada.Pre-release, it was predicted to make $140 million domestically and as much as $500 million worldwide. Director James Cameron said the movie, a return to the world of the blue Na’vi people, needs to make $2 billion to break even.Disney has not disclosed the budget and marketing costs.Despite failing to reach projections, its global total made it the third highest Hollywood opening of the health crisis.That's according to analytics firm Comscore. And analysts said it could draw large family audiences over the holiday period.With one expert describing the second Avatar instalment as “built for the long haul.”
The bulk of the Tennessee football defense should return in 2023. The Vols' Orange Bowl performance and the transfer portal could have lasting effects.
Here's a quick review.
Chris Bassitt didn’t need the Toronto Blue Jays to sell him on what they were building. “I kind of stopped everyone,” Bassitt said on a video call Monday of the suitors he spoke with. Like, if I’m talking to you, I want to be there, kind of thing, and I definitely wanted to be in Toronto.
A great white shark named Tough Guy, tagged off Southern California in 2021, is approaching Hawaii.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 16 including Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys
SCOOPHD Sights Sounds highlights the open portion of Oklahoma's Cheez-It Bowl practice on Monday. The Sooners take on
The hiker was trapped on a snowy trail in the Angeles National Forest.
They called 911 after sliding 20 feet trying to reach a trail.
Records for Bellingham International Airport show .07 of an inch of snow fell there Sunday, Dec. 18.
Salt Bae pretends to sprinkle salt on World Cup trophy in bizarre video. Source: Nusret Gökçe