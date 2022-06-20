Bengals salary cap: Where Cincinnati stands now that all draft picks are signed

It took some time but the Cincinnati Bengals have every draft pick under contract, meaning now is a great time to step back and look at the team’s cap situation.

After years of sticking around near the top of the league in terms of free cap space the Bengals…are still pretty high up the list.

According to the numbers at Spotrac, the Bengals boast the 11th-most cap space in the NFL right now at roughly $14.9 million.

An important note — that’s with franchise-tagged safety Jessie Bates checking in at roughly $12.9 million despite the fact he hasn’t technically signed the tag yet. He will, barring an extension before the July 15 deadline. Also worth noting — an extension wouldn’t impact this year’s cap number that much, if any.

Anyway, this sort of cap space suggests the team could probably add a veteran free agent to the mix. Bengals players have kept Larry Ogunjobi’s number available, for example. They could also perhaps take on some cash in a trade.

The Bengals do like to roll over some cap to the next season and will need to keep some space clear for eventual injuries and general housekeeping, but there’s some wiggle room there if they want to add to the roster soon.

