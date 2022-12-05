Here’s what Bengals said about Chiefs, and one comment that caught Patrick Mahomes’ eye

Following the Bengals’ 27-24 win over the Chiefs on Sunday in Cincinnati, cornerback Mike Hilton was asked about beating KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes in three straight meetings.

Hilton reminded the reporter of one other fact.

“It was three times in the same (calendar) year, if you want to throw that in there also,” Hilton said, per a postgame quote sheet. “That’s just credit to the whole team. Guys know what to expect, guys are confident in each other, and we just love playing with each other and going out and having fun. When we play well, we come out with big wins.”

One comment from Hilton not shared on the quote sheet was tweeted by NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe. Hilton referenced the comments from Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid leading up to the game.

“They did a lot of talking, all week,” Hilton told Wolfe. “But we’re 3-0 in the same year against them. I got a lot I can say but 3-0 in same calendar year tells the story. We’ll probably see them again in the playoffs and they know THEY GOTTA PLAY US.”

Wolfe shared that comment on Twitter and Mahomes liked it on Sunday night, although he had taken away the designation by Monday morning. Still, plenty of people saw Mahomes took note of Hilton’s comment.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked by reporters about what Reid had said.

“I didn’t really care. I would have cared a lot more if he knew what he was talking about,” Burrow said, per the quote sheet. “Maybe he hadn’t been in the scouting report yet. I don’t know, it is what it is.”

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt also was asked about the smack talk in the days leading up to Sunday’s game. Pratt, who forced Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to fumble, instead chose to talk about the Bengals’ plan for the game.

“Anytime you go against a great team like Kansas City,” Pratt said, per the quote sheet, “you want to impose your will on those guys — show them how much of a physical team we are, and how well-connected we are, and try to get a win.”