Bengals safety Nick Scott suffers injury vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott suffered an injury on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and needed the help of trainers to leave the field.

The injury occurred when Scott hit Ravens tight end Mark Andrews over the middle. After remaining down, Scott walked off with trainers and went to the locker room.

Scott had previously left the field and entered the blue medical tent earlier in the game but later returned. While he was out, rookie Jordan Battle received some snaps next to the other starting safety, Dax Hill.

The Bengals brought on Scott as a starter in free agency this offseason to help offset the losses of Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates on the open market.

