Bengals safety Nick Scott recalls the infamous Aaron Donald joint practice fight

New Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott was a member of the Los Angeles Rams when that infamous practice fight featuring Aaron Donald swinging helmets occurred.

Ahead of his Bengals hosting a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday before the Week 1 preseason showdown on Friday, Scott said he doesn’t anticipate anything like that happening.

After all, this upcoming joint practice isn’t a rehash of a Super Bowl.

“It’s life over limb at that point,” Scott said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “(The Super Bowl) has a huge part in it. So much emotion in this game, so it’s natural for it to spill over a little bit. I don’t expect anything like that.”

Scott also says that one practice is more than enough (it helps being a defensive back tasked with stopping Bengals wideouts every day): “I think one practice is enough. Especially a program like this. We’ve got guys who have been here for a while and we’ve got pros who know how to practice. I think going up against another team has its value, but I think you get just as good work practicing against each other. Especially being a DB going against this wide receivers corps.”

Nothing really came of Donald’s helmet-swinging incident, largely because the NFL leaves practice discipline to individual teams.

While Scott’s thought process that nothing will happen with the Packers is a positive one, reps against another team tend to create proverbial powder kegs. The Zac Taylor-Sean McVay connection didn’t exactly stop the last one from erupting.

Still, we’ll see how things progress as cross-conference teams get together for practice ahead of an exhibition.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire