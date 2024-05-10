Bengals safety Geno Stone throws out first pitch at Reds game

The Cincinnati Bengals signed free agent safety Geno Stone back in March, and he has officially ingratiated himself with the fans in the city.

Stone went to Great American Ballpark for a Reds game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to throw out the first pitch, and didn’t look too bad doing it, sending his toss just a bit outside.

Stone has already gotten on the good side of Bengals fans since he signed with the team after spending his first four seasons with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, playing in 51 games, recording 118 tackles, eight interceptions, 11 passes broken up, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Now he will bring that talent to Cincinnati for at least the next two years.

