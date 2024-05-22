Bengals safety Geno Stone learning quickly from Vonn Bell

Cincinnati Bengals veteran safety Vonn Bell isn’t just mentoring upstart second-year player Jordan Battle.

Bell, after one year away from the team, is also helping along new free-agent arrival Geno Stone.

In fact, Stone says he’s learning as much as he can from Bell already, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com: “I hang around Vonn all the time. He’ll tell me, ‘Do this,’ or I tell him what I see. We’re having the conversations already. We’ve both been in different systems. We’re trying to put how we see everything all together into one.”

Whether it’s golfing or actual in-house work, it sounds like the two safeties who will play a critical role in the defense next season have gotten quite the head start.

“It’s good because I can get in here early and then watch film and get up to speed on everything,” Stone said. “Since then, we ran into each other a few times in Miami. It’s pretty cool ending up on the same team with him. Knowing how smart he is and what he means to this organization.”

Stone does admit his game is quite a bit different than Jessie Bates — the man he’s technically replacing a few years later as Dax Hill moves to cornerback.

But based on the work put in so far and the comments made, there’s certainly reason for fans to hope that a Stone-Battle-Bell rotation can get Lou Anarumo’s preferred defense back on track after last year’s struggles.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire