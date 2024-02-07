Bengals safeties coach Robert Livingston is expected to leave for Colorado

Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston is in Colorado today speaking with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. He is expected to be named the Buffaloes' new defensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Livingston just completed his ninth season on the Bengals' coaching staff, his eighth with the title of secondary coach. The past six seasons, Livingston has focused specifically on the Bengals' safeties.

He helped the Bengals rank third in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed in 2022 and eighth in interceptions this season.

Livingston arrived in Cincinnati from Vanderbilt, and he worked his way up from a scout evaluating defensive backs to defensive quality control/special teams assistant in 2015 to secondary coach in 2016.