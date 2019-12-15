Bengals run through Patriots to tie game

The start of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati featured the Patriots offense performing better than it has in some recent games and the Patriots defense failing to show up for the first Bengals possession.

The Bengals ran on their first eight plays and picked up 67 yards to drive the ball inside the New England 10-yard-line. They threw their only pass on a third down from that spot and Andy Dalton hit tight end Cethan Carter for an eight-yard touchdown.

Randy Bullock‘s extra point made it 7-7 with a little more than six minutes to play in the first quarter. Joe Mixon had 43 of the rushing yards with Giovani Bernard picking up the other 24 yards.

The Patriots have failed to allow more than 52 rushing yards in five of their games this season. They’ll need to find some what they had in those outings to slow the Bengals down this week.