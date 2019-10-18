Bengals rule six out against Jaguars

Nothing has been easy for the Bengals this year.

But filling out their inactive list Sunday will be.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the Bengals have already ruled out starting cornerbacks William Jackson and Dre Kirkpatrick out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Also ruled out are wide receiver A.J. Green, defensive end Carl Lawson, guard John Miller, and left tackle Andre Smith. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap is listed as doubtful but coach Zac Taylor did not expect him to play on Sunday.