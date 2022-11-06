Bengals rule out RB Chris Evans with knee injury vs. Panthers
A bad injury update for the Bengals.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who hasn’t played since Week Four, may be ready to return on Monday night against the Ravens. The Saints listed Landry as questionable with an ankle injury. Getting Landry back would be a big boost for a Saints offense that has been ravaged by wide receiver injuries. New Orleans also [more]
Can PJ Walker keep the Panthers offense purring on Sunday against the Bengals?
The Bengals announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday. One of them was a move that’s been coming since Monday night. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie tore his ACL against the Browns in the Week Eight loss and he was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The Bengals filled the open roster spot by signing defensive tackle [more]
Here's who won't see the field.
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox):
On Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said quarterback Ryan Tannehill would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Though things can change on travel day, that’s not the case this week. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tannehill will travel with the team to Kansas City and remains a game-time decision. [more]
George Pickens has been impressive through eight games.
Titans RB Derrick Henry was mic'd up for his historic performance in Week 8 against the Texans.
Bears rookie Jack Sanborn is expected to play a bigger role, and he's confident he'll succeed in whichever linebacker position he plays.
What is the Steelers top draft need as of right now?
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.