Bengals rule out WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard for Thursday night; Ravens will play without LT Ronnie Stanley

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice after hyperextending his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans. His availability for Thursday's game would come as a surprise on a short turnaround from Sunday's game.

The Ravens, meanwhile, ruled out left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who left Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury. He was previously listed as questionable. No. 1 cornerback Marlon Humphrey is doubtful with a calf injury sustained in Sunday's game.

Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Hubbard has an ankle injury. Both players also missed Sunday's game against Houston. Backup rookie receiver and special teamer Andrei Iosivas was also ruled out for Thursday's game with a knee injury.

Tee Higgins will miss a second straight game and his third of the season. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Higgins injured his hamstring in practice last week while preparing to face the Texans. Hubbard injured his ankle in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills and hasn't played since. The nature of his injury isn't clear.

Higgins is Cincinnati's No. 2 receiving option behind All-Pro Ja'Marr Chase. He's missed two games this season and is third on the team with 27 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns, trailing Chase and Tyler Boyd.

Hubbard is tied for second on the team behind Hendrickson with four sacks alongside 37 tackles and 13 quarterback hits in eight games.

For the Ravens, Stanley protects Lamar Jackson's blindside has started at left tackle when healthy for each of his eight NFL seasons. Humphrey is a former All-Pro who's coming off his third Pro Bowl selection. His absence would be felt against a Bengals team featuring Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow.

The injuries for both teams are critical in a key game in AFC North, where every team has a winning record. The 5-4 Bengals are looking to make up ground from last place in the division against the first-place 7-3 Ravens.