Bengals make roster moves before Week 6 showdown with Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals made a small number of moves on the Saturday before the team’s Week 6 showdown against the Detroit Lions.

First up, as expected, was shifting fourth-round rookie guard D’Ante Smith to injured reserve. He was initially projected to start this weekend, then suffered a knee injury that will require surgery to repair.

The Bengals also elevated running back Trayveon Williams and linebacker Joe Bachie to the active roster. Bachie is technically a COVID-19 replacement for housekeeping purposes, though he’s important for the Bengals after Jordan Evans was lost for the season due to an injury last week.

Williams will get immediate work if necessary behind Joe Mixon, as Samaje Perine being on the COVID list meant that only rookie Chris Evans was available should Mixon need to be on the sideline.

List