Bengals make roster moves before Week 2 preseason game vs. Giants

The Cincinnati Bengals hit on a couple of minor roster moves before the team encounters the New York Giants on Sunday night in Week 2 of the preseason.

Those Bengals announced the release of linebacker Carson Wells and the addition of offensive guard Nathan Gilliam.

Gilliam, an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Wake Forest, spent time with the Chargers and Steelers.

While Gilliam isn’t a bigger name fans might have expected given the slew of injuries and setbacks suffered along the offensive line over the past week, he’s experienced enough to serve as a second-team interior presence for the time being.

And based on what we saw from the team in the preseason opener, he’s also got a serious shot at the final roster as a backup if he can adapt to his new surroundings quickly.

