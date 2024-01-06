Bengals make roster moves before Week 18 vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals made a pair of roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Seeking depth at key spots for the season finale, the team elevated cornerback Sidney Jones IV and wide receiver Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster.

As standard elevations, both players will return to the practice squad on the Monday after the game.

Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jalen Davis are questionable on the final injury report, so Jones reinforces that area.

More significant is the fact wideout Tee Higgins carries a “doubtful” tag into the game, so Morgan is important depth behind the likes of rookie Andrei Iosivas.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire