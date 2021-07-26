  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bengals make roster moves before training camp opens

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals made a slew of roster moves before training camp gets started.

The Bengals put the following players on the Active/Non-Football Injury list:

  • OT Hakeem Adeniji

  • P Drue Chrisman

  • DE Wyatt Hubert

  • DE Cam Sample

While we knew about Adeniji’s likely season-ending injury, it’s a tough way to start camp for three rookies attempting to make the roster.

The team also put the following players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:

  • WR Riley Lees

  • DT Renell Wren

It’s not good to see Wren’s name pop up, either. He’s boasted a ton of upside but just hasn’t been able to stay on the field.

One player went on the Active/Non-Football Illness list:

  • HB Pooka Williams

A hyped undrafted free agent, Williams has already been mentioned by coaches as a returner on special teams, so every training camp rep is key.

List

Bengals' 90-man roster by jersey number ahead of training camp

View 86 items

Recommended Stories