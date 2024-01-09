Bengals make roster moves by signing players to future contracts

The Cincinnati Bengals went through a litany of press conferences on Monday to cap off the season, then announced some roster moves.

Those roster moves were signing players to the Reserve/Future contracts. The full list:

DT Domenique Davis

CB Allan George

C Nate Gilliam

DE Jeff Gunter

LB Shaka Heyward

WR Shedrick Jackson

G Jaxson Kirkland (Injured list)

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

WR Kendric Pryor

This is standard housekeeping as teams lock up former practice squad members (eight of the above finished the season on that list). The players won’t count against the active roster until February 12, one day after the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire