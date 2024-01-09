Advertisement

Bengals make roster moves by signing players to future contracts

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals went through a litany of press conferences on Monday to cap off the season, then announced some roster moves.

Those roster moves were signing players to the Reserve/Future contracts. The full list:

  • DT Domenique Davis

  • CB Allan George

  • C Nate Gilliam

  • DE Jeff Gunter

  • LB Shaka Heyward

  • WR Shedrick Jackson

  • G Jaxson Kirkland (Injured list)

  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II

  • WR Kendric Pryor

This is standard housekeeping as teams lock up former practice squad members (eight of the above finished the season on that list). The players won’t count against the active roster until February 12, one day after the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire