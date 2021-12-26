Bengals make roster moves, lose D.J. Reader for showdown with Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t even close to having as many roster problems as the Baltimore Ravens entering their Week 16 clash.

But they did suffer one major loss while doing some roster shuffling via roster moves before the game.

Cincinnati had to move defensive tackle D.J. Reader to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. He’s the team’s highest-graded defender at PFF and one of the most underrated defenders in the entire NFL, so his absence will make the linebacker’s jobs much tougher on Sunday.

In good news, at least, the team finally got cornerback Chidobe Awuzie off the COVID list, meaning he’ll get to — at the least — rotate in. He’s been the No. 1 corner all year amidst his breakout. He could see reps in place of Trae Waynes, who had problems last week after coming off IR.

The Bengals also elevated the following players to the active roster for the game:

LB Austin Calitro

DT Mike Daniels

DE Noah Spence

WR Trent Taylor

Those four will revert to the practice squad again on Monday.

