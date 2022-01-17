Bengals make roster moves with Larry Ogunjobi, others before playoffs vs. Titans

Ahead of the team’s divisional-round playoff encounter with the Tennesee Titans, the Cincinnati Bengals started the week of prep with an important pair of roster moves.

The big one? Cincinnati shifted defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury in the playoff win over the Raiders. That’s a big deal with Renell Wren, Mike Daniels and Josh Tupou also dealing with injuries — and would explain why Jessie Bates texted Geno Atkins about a reunion.

Ogunjobi was having a career year and will be a guy the Bengals look to bring back in the offseason. It’s reasonable to expect some sort of free-agent signing this week if Tupou can’t get back. They’ll try to replicate some of his pass-rush by kicking ends inside.

In a corresponding move, the Bengals brought guard Xavier Su’a-Filo back to the active roster. He’s not going to push for a starting gig by any means, but adding quality interior depth before tangling with Tennessee’s stout defensive line is never a bad thing.

