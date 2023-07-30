Bengals make roster moves after Joe Burrow’s injury

A day after it was reported the Cincinnati Bengals will add another quarterback to the roster in the wake of Joe Burrow’s injury, the team has announced said move.

Sunday, the Bengals announced the addition of Reid Sinnett, formerly of the Miami Dolphins and XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.

To make room on the roster for Sinnett, the Bengals placed offensive tackle Devin Cochran on the Reserve/Injured list.

Sinnett will soak up snaps alongside Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning while Burrow misses what has been described by coaches as “several weeks.”

In the interim, Bengals fans can find some comfort in that it doesn’t sound like Week 1 is in jeopardy for Burrow, nor is this injury as bad as the situation he faced last offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire