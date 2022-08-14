Bengals make roster moves after first preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals got a head start on the cut-down process on Sunday in the wake of the preseason-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

Cincinnati announced three cuts:

CB Abu Daramy-Swaray

HB Shermari Jones

WR Pooka Williams Jr.

Daramy-Swaray and Jones were undrafted free agents this year. Pooka was an undrafted the year prior and a fan favorite asked to make the transition from running back to wide receiver. A muffed punt during the preseason opener stands out as a play that played a part in the move here.

This is the Bengals getting ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, which requires them to trim the roster down to 85. They’re currently at 87, so expect a few more moves (besides cuts, it could be moves like shifting TE Mitchell Wilcox or others to an injured list). This move also comes on the heels of Wyatt Hubert retiring.

List

Bengals PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason opener vs. Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire