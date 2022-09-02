Bengals make roster moves with Brandon Allen, Tycen Anderson and others

The Cincinnati Bengals, after announcing some roster moves on Thursday, added a few more on Friday as the juggling continues in the wake of 53-man cutdowns.

As expected, the team re-signed quarterback Brandon Allen, safety Michael Thomas and running back Trayveon Williams.

To make room, the Bengals shifted rookie safety Tycen Anderson and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to injured reserve. Anderson has a hamstring issue while Prince has an elbow issue.

As with the moves earlier in the week, both guys are eligible to return after missing four games since they first passed through to the 53-man roster. The NFL now permits teams to return up to eight players off IR in a season.

The Bengals are off this weekend, but there could be one or two more minor roster moves before Week 1.

List

