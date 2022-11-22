Bengals make roster moves after beating Steelers in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals made a few roster moves the day after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 11.

Cincinnati designated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to return to the active roster, opening the window for him to practice and eventually be active on gameday. He had been on IR since early September due to an elbow injury.

The Bengals also waived veteran wideout Mike Thomas, which comes on the heels of several apparent miscues in the base offense during a game in which fellow depth target Trenton Irwin broke out.

On a lesser note, the team also released linebacker Tegray Scales from the practice squad.

To sum it up, the team found ideal depth at wideout and made a move, plus gain a little more depth and versatility to the offensive line.

