Bengals make roster moves alongside Week 2 injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves before issuing the team’s first injury report of Week 2 as it preps to take on the Chicago Bears.

Cincinnati shifted safety Ricardo Allen to injured reserve due to hand and hamstring injuries suffered during the Week 1 win over Minnesota. It elevated wideout Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster and signed veteran safety Sean Davis to his spot on the practice squad.

On paper, this could signal Irwin will take over punt returns so that corner Darius Phillips can help out in the secondary with Allen out.

As for the injury report, Allen and corner Trae Waynes were listed as a DNP. Markus Bailey and Darius Phillips were limited, while Joe Burrow and Brandon Wilson were listed as full participants.

Waynes was already announced as out for Week 2. Allen’s stint on injured reserve could be as short as three weeks due to league rules.

