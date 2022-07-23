  • Oops!
Bengals make roster moves ahead of training camp

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals have made a handful of roster moves as players get ready to start rolling into Paul Brown Stadium for training camp.

Cincinnati placed the following players on the active/physically unable to perform list (PUP):

  • LB Joe Bachie

  • G Alex Cappa

  • DE Khalid Kareem

  • RB Samaje Perine

  • S Brandon Wilson

The Bengals also placed new right tackle La’el Collins on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Collins is the only notable surprise here, as everyone else wasn’t going to enter camp at 100 percent.

When it comes to the PUP list, since the placement happens before camp actually starts, they can come off that list too whenever, meaning it might just be a minor precautionary thing.

