Bengals make roster moves before AFC title game vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals made a pair of minor roster moves before Sunday’s AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati elevated quarterback Jake Browning and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince for the game in Kansas City.

Prince is the notable move, as he was also elevated last week for the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. He’s an immediate backup swing tackle while Jackson Carman starts at left tackle and Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle.

As always, these are standard elevations, meaning they will automatically revert to the practice squad on the Monday after the game.

Should the Bengals advance, there’s a chance left tackle Jonah Williams will make it back from his knee injury for the Super Bowl, as could right guard Alex Cappa.

List

Cincinnati mayor ripped for viral Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC title game trash talk

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire