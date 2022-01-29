Bengals make roster moves before AFC championship vs. Chiefs

Breaking News:

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals have made a few housekeeping moves before the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Cincinnati announced it elevated the following players:

  • DT Damion Square

  • WR Trent Taylor

It’s not an insignificant bit of news for the Bengals after the team issued its final injury report of the week. There, both wideout Stanley Morgan (Doubtful) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (Questionable) were listed as iffy to play.

Taylor comes in as extra help on special teams, while Square — a veteran signed to the practice squad — comes up to add depth behind Tupou’s spot. The team opted to elevate him instead of Mike Daniels, despite Daniels practicing this week.

Interestingly, Square could make some NFL history — he played against the Bengals in the wild card round as a member of the Raiders…now he’s playing for the Bengals.

