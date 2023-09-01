Bengals make roster move with practice squad

When the Cincinnati Bengals announced the official practice squad in the wake of roster cuts to 53 players, the team listed just 14 of a possible 16 players.

The day after, the Bengals announced the addition of one more player to the list in the form of former Browns running back Demetric Felton.

Felton was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2021 who has started four games so far.

Experienced on special teams as a returner outside of base offenses, Felton is a savvy addition for a Bengals team that needs some insurance behind Joe Mixon with Trayveon Williams coming off an injury and both rookie Chase Brown and Chris Evans inexperienced.

In other practice squad news, summer breakout defensive end Raymond Johnson III signed with the practice squad in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire