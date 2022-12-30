Bengals make roster move with La’el Collins, appear to find starter at RT

The Cincinnati Bengals moved right tackle La’el Collins to injured reserve on Friday ahead of the team’s Week 17 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Collins tore his ACL during the win over the Patriots last weekend, yet has already been at practice supporting his guys.

It seemed Hakeem Adeniji would get first crack at the starting job in place of Collins — and he was well suited for it.

But Friday, it was Isaiah Prince taking first-team reps at the spot. The team had suggested all week it was an open competition.

“We’ve got several guys that we’ve been developing the last couple years that we think could serve that role for us,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It’s a big loss with LC, but we feel like that offensive line can really step up and absorb that. ”

Prince spent 10 games on injured reserve and was on the practice squad since mid-November. While unexpected, coaches might better like Prince’s bigger frame and the similarities he has with Collins’ game compared to Adeniji.

For now, expect Prince to get the start on Monday night.

List

Bengals fans continue to make unretirement pitches to Andrew Whitworth

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire