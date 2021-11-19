Bengals roster move and injury report from Thursday ahead of Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals announced the activation of linebacker Markus Bailey from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

That means Bailey will be a go for this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is a bigger deal than it seems given some of the team’s injury woes at linebacker. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice on the team’s injury report.

Elsewhere during Thursday’s practice, wideout Auden Tate was a full participant, which means he’ll likely be good to go after last suiting up in Week 6.

Rookie defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin didn’t go for the second straight day while he deals with a knee injury.

Both Tate and Shelvin play at some of the roster’s deepest spots, so it’s a pretty fortunate injury report for the Bengals so far this week. That’s good news ahead of a clash against the Raiders that has big playoff implications.

List