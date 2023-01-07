Bengals make roster move ahead of Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals made one minor roster move before their season-ending showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Saturday, the Bengals announced they elevated quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad.

The Bengals did the same thing with Browning this time last year for depth purposes (if not to help Browning’s contract status).

It might signal the team will yank Joe Burrow and others from the game if they get a healthy lead, preserving the health of starters for the playoffs.

One year ago, the Bengals didn’t start Burrow in Week 18 with the playoffs secured. That’s not an option this year after the NFL’s controversial ruling that could see them lose home-field advantage in the opening round of the postseason despite being AFC North champions.

As a standard elevation, Browning will revert back to the practice squad the Monday following the game.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire