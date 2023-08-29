Bengals roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

The Cincinnati Bengals have started the long march to finalizing the 53-man roster by the NFL’s cuts deadline.

This was one of the tougher final 53-man rosters to predict for the Bengals in quite some time. The team continually being active in free agency in a big manner and drafting well to beef up a roster that has already made two consecutive AFC title games guaranteed a chaotic cut-down process.

Going into that process, just how many players the team would elect to keep at certain spots — plus gambles like slipping players onto the practice squad — were huge question marks.

Here’s a look at a live-updating cuts tracker as the process plays out.

CB Allan George

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

