Bengals roster bubble watch ahead of team’s first preseason game

As the Cincinnati Bengals head for their first preseason game of the summer, some training camp updates have colored the roster-bubble battle in a new light.

Training camp happenings, plus the team’s first official depth chart of the offseason, means taking a second look at some of the fringe names.

Here’s an updated look at the roster bubble now that we know more.

OT Fred Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

It's hard to imagine Johnson doesn't end up making the roster thanks to the injury to Hakeen Adeniji. He's got swing-backup skill and is a known commodity. But he's missing some critical reps in camp right now while out with an injury, which leaves the door ajar for someone like Isaiah Prince to take his spot.

OG Michael Jordan

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) pushes off on guard Michael Jordan (60) during training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

So much for the idea Jordan is on the roster bubble. Jordan showed up unexpectedly as the No. 1 guard on the team's first official depth chart. These things can change fast, but it paints a different picture as to how the team feels about the interior of its line. Jordan might not end up a starter, but he's apparently showing enough.

C Billy Price

Jun 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) participates in drills during minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing has been a guarantee for Price. That's especially true with starter Trey Hopkins already back and practicing. Rookie Trey Hill remains in the mix along the interior and fourth-rounder D'Ante Smith getting a nod as the second guard on the depth chart reduces some of the importance that is Price's versatility. He's still far from a lock.

RB Pooka Williams

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Pooka Williams Jr. (36) catches a pass during an OTA practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Ota

Williams has done whatever it takes to make the roster, from learning how to return kicks to playing the slot as a receiver. But draftee Chris Evans is just too good -- he's probably the best pass-catching back in camp and might just push Trayveon Williams and Samaje Perine. That leaves Pooka flirting with the bubble.

TE Mason Schreck

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86) breaks a tackle attempt by Washington cornerback Greg Stroman (37) during the first half of the preseason NFL football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Cincinnati Bengals Vs Washington

Say hello to a new addition to the bubble. Schreck has been a guy in camp. Even worse, he's been a guy with a few drops at a position where two guys are guaranteed to make the roster and another -- Thaddeus Moss -- has a ton of hype behind him and has been playing well.

WR Trent Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Trent Taylor (11) walks back to the line between plays during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium training field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Taylor received a ton of hype over the summer but when push comes to shove, he's behind Darius Phillips on the depth chart for returns. With the three starting wideouts locked into place, Auden Tate pretty much a guarantee and others vying for spots, Taylor might be closer to the bubble than initially thought.

DL Renell Wren

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell wren participates during practice at the team's NFL football facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A favorite of onlookers because of his massive upside, injuries robbed Wren of big development over the last two years. He's been a guy in camp while Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin have shined, which could leave him in a problematic position on cut day.

