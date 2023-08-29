Bengals rookies win starting jobs after final cuts

As expected, at least two rookies will win starting jobs for the Cincinnati Bengals going into 2023.

One is wide receiver Charlie Jones, who will lock down a job as a returner on special teams. That revelation comes on the heels of the team releasing veteran Trent Taylor, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The other is punter Brad Robbins, as noted by the news the team will cut Drue Chrisman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both aren’t shockers given how the team approached the draft and those roles specifically. But the moves don’t prevent further changes at some point — the Bengals will presumably try to get both Taylor and Chrisman back on the practice squad as insurance, too.

For now though, a very impactful Bengals draft class has managed to see two rookies earn starting jobs already.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire