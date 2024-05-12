Bengals rookies try Cincinnati chili for the first time

The Cincinnati Bengals had 10 picks in the 2024 draft, and each of them are in the city for mini camp that started Friday for their first appearance as Bengals.

But they aren’t able to say they are an official Cincinnatian until they go through a very important rite of passage, which a few of the rookies now have.

The Bengals’ official Twitter account shared a video on May 2 of first-round pick Amarius Mims, second-round pick Kris Jenkins and third-round pick McKinnley Jackson trying Cincinnati chili for the first time.

Each of them seemed to like the new food, so they are fitting into Cincinnati well already. They will each have a lot more chances to get more chili during their time with the Bengals, and Jenkins especially seems like he will take advantage of that, since he ate the entire bowl he got for the video.

IT'S TIME! The Rooks meet CINCINNATI CHILI 🥣 pic.twitter.com/dEyO4LyCOk — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire