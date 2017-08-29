Bengals rookies think offense can be “really special”

The Bengals got first-round pick John Ross on the field for a preseason game for the first time last Sunday and they didn’t waste much time trying to give him a chance to show off his speed.

Ross got the ball on a jet sweep and went deep for a pass from Andy Dalton early in the team’s matchup with the Redskins. The pass fell incomplete as did one A.J. McCarron threw his way later in the game, but it was a show of what the team hopes Ross will bring to the offense.

They have similarly high hopes for running back Joe Mixon‘s impact on the unit and the second-round pick shares the optimism. Mixon believes the offense “can be electrifying” as he and Ross join A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert and company at the skill positions.

“We’ve got a chance to be really special,” Ross said, via the team’s website. “There are a lot of guys on this roster that can make a lot of big plays. I think we’ve got a lot of talent. I’m grateful to even be a part of it.”

The Bengals finished seventh in the league in points in 2015, but fell to 24th last year with Hue Jackson leaving for Cleveland and Ken Zampese taking over as offensive coordinator. They also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and the path back may have a lot to do with how quickly the rookies find their footing.