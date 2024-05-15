Bengals rookie WR Jermaine Burton receives national hype

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton isn’t only receiving hype from the team’s fanbase.

Burton’s going national — and quickly.

The latest example comes from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer:

• Jermaine Burton is a name I’d keep an eye on. There were some off-field questions teams sorted through, but also a lot of talent to work with there. And that he landed with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals gives him a great chance to make it. Already in limited work, Cincinnati’s seen a competitive kid who has good ball skills and the explosiveness to separate from coverage in the NFL.

Burton has impressed quickly in the way he’s handled questions about those concerns. On the field he’s done the same, making big plays with Joe Burrow already.

Breer’s assessment is another nod toward the fact the third-rounder might be able to break into the three-wideout sets with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at some point next season — if not right away in Week 1.

