Bengals rookie WR Charlie Jones carted off after injury during practice

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones left Thursday’s training camp practice on a cart after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder or arm injury.

Jones went up on the final play of practice and caught a touchdown before leaving with the injury.

Taking a player off on a cart is standard procedure for all injuries in Cincinnati at the practice fields, though onlookers noted his reaction to the situation, via Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch.

A fourth-round pick by the team this year, Jones projected to win the fourth or fifth wideout spot and possibly a starting job as a returner on special teams, too.

We’ll update with more on Jones as it goes live.

Jones just carted back to the locker room to end practice. Appeared to be left shoulder. Was visibly frustrated shaking his head. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 3, 2023

Bengals rookie Charlie Jones leaves in a cart after injuring left shoulder pic.twitter.com/lTc6PrFCng — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 3, 2023

