Bengals rookie WR Andrei Iosivas gets hyped on national television

It would appear the greater NFL world is catching on to the hype of Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas.

Iosivas, a sixth-round pick by the Bengals this year, got his own segment on “Good Morning Football” with Peter Schrager and Co. this week.

“It’s not every year that a track athlete out of Princeton is turning everyone’s heads in an NFL training camp,” the show proclaimed. “Bengals rookie WR Andrei Iosivas has done just that.”

Truthfully, Iosivas was always destined to be one of those training camp breakouts. He’s 6’3″ and 200 pounds with an elite background in other sports and put that resume to work on the field at Princeton, where he sits sixth all-time in receiving yards (1,909) and third in touchdown catches (16).

Iosivas still has an uphill climb to making the final 53, especially when he and fourth-rounder Charlie Jones were luxury additions to a stacked depth chart. But if he can secure some consistency, the rest should come easy enough.

The clip:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire