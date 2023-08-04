Bengals' rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones carted off field with left arm injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones left practice early on Thursday with a left arm injury. At first glance, it appeared the medical staff was tending to his shoulder.

After an impressive TD catch today, Charlie Jones is leaving practice on a cart early. Trainers were looking at his left arm #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 3, 2023

After scoring a diving touchdown in the team portion of practice, Jones left the field on a medical cart with the Bengals’ trainers and it's unclear if and how much time he will miss moving forward.

Reds training camp observations Bengals observations: New skill position players are making an impact

Bengals training camp observations Training camp observations: Cincinnati Bengals defense is heating up

Bengals analysis top pick How the Cincinnati Bengals are planning to use Myles Murphy in defensive scheme

Jones, Cincinnati’s fourth-round pick, is expected to eventually play a significant role in the offense. With Tyler Boyd entering the final year of his deal with the Bengals, it’s assumed Jones was drafted to eventually replace him. He’s also right in the thick of the punt return battle with veteran Trent Taylor that will be decided by the end of the preseason.

The 6-foot-tall slot receiver caught 110 passes (led the nation in receptions) for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns last season at Purdue and was a semifinalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given to best wide receiver in college football.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals' rookie wide receiver Charlie Jones carted off field with shoulder injury