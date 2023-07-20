Bengals rookie Myles Murphy gets his first Madden rating

We’ve run down the list of known player ratings for Cincinnati Bengals stars in the upcoming Madden 24.

Besides Ja’Marr Chase registering as one of the top wide receivers in the game, one of the most interesting ratings is that of first-round picks.

For the Bengals, that’s Myles Murphy, the pass-rusher out of Clemson who has already very much looked the part in practices.

Let Madden tell it, Murphy is a 72 overall as of the launch of the game. The ratings give him 88 speed and 90 acceleration, hinting they think he’ll be fast off the snap when rushing the passer. Add in a 70 block-shedding rating and Murphy could be pretty useful on the digital fields as a rookie — and he’s got plenty of room to grow in the ratings if he starts meeting some of his high potential early.

As a whole? Not a bad debut for Murphy, who now rests firmly in control of his own initial Madden ratings based on how he plays on the real field.

