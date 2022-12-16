Bengals rookie Dax Hill possibly in line for first NFL start

Cincinnati Bengals fans might finally get a look at first-round pick Dax Hill — just not in the standard safety spot.

Hill, who has played just a handful of snaps all season after being the 31st pick in the draft, could get the start in the slot against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Injuries might force the team’s hand, just like the Chidobe Awuize season-ender did with second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt. Starter Mike Hilton has a knee issue that caused him to miss the first two practices this week and it’s the same for backup Jalen Davis.

That leaves Hill, who has repped at safety this year. He’s called the situation going “back to my old stomping grounds,” according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Indeed, considering Hill played 900-plus snaps in the slot at Michigan, plus a heavy heaping at both safety spots while getting less than 50 reps at outside corner.

Barring something unexpected between now and kickoff on Sunday during a late-afternoon kickoff, the Bengals will finally need to rely on their first two picks to put on a strong showing — against Brady, of all players.

