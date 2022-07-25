Bengals rookie Cordell Volson gets shot at starting LG job

Cincinnati Bengals coaches and personnel said plenty of interesting things during the annual brunch with reporters before training camp starts.

Who will take part in the left guard battle was one of the most notable.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan confirmed that fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson will push Jackson Carman in that left guard battle, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Volson, the 136th pick out of North Dakota State, instantly became a fan favorite. He was also quickly asked to learn multiple positions during a rookie minicamp.

While this doesn’t still rule out the Bengals adding a veteran at left guard via free agency or trade soon or at final cuts, it confirms the theory that Volson will get a chance to earn a starting gig.

There’s nothing guaranteed with Carman, the second-round pick from 2021 who battled injuries and weight issues, never mind performance lapses when on the field.

In an ideal world, the Bengals would like for a premium asset like a second-rounder to live up to that billing while the fourth-rounder serves as a versatile backup. But with three major upgrades to the line in free agency, the team has some wiggle room for an underdog like Volson to come in and have a serious shot at the job in that fifth and final spot.

