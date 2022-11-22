Bengals rookie Cam Taylor-Britt put on a show vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Cam Taylor-Britt has been thrown into more playing time than likely anticipated in the wake of the injury to Chidobe Awuzie.

And he put on a show the Bengals liked during the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would’ve liked to see CTB not go high on a tight end that resulted in a big gain for the Steelers, that stuck out as the lone big mistake for a promising prospect.

“He’s a coachable guy, Anarumo said, accorindg to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He tackled really, really well (Sunday) on big guys. The back (Najee Harris) is a big (6-1, 232 pounds) kid … Every snap for him is a new snap. It’s a new world. He made error like a lot of young and we’re able to fix these errors while we’re winning. And he’s got to continue to step his game up in terms of pass coverage.”

Otherwise? CTB put up a team-high 12 total tackles during the win, nine of those solo. That’s expected given his energizer bunny nickname with teammates and his overall college film, which showed him being very aggressive against the run.

And in coverage, while CTB was far from perfect, he had some really good reps against the likes of George Pickens. That made for a good sign as the Bengals move forward with him as the starter opposite Eli Apple.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire