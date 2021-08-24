Bengals to reveal ‘Ruler of the Jungle’ ritual with superfan James Brown

The Cincinnati Bengals promise a drove of changes to the gameday experience this year for fans attending games at Paul Brown Stadium.

One of those, dubbed the “Ruler of the Jungle,” begins this weekend during the team’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

Superfan James “JB” Brown will lead the stadium in cheers from a new throne placed within PBS.

More from the team’s website:

“Bengals superfan James “JB” Brown will be the first Ruler of The Jungle. JB’s fandom dates back to 1968. He became a recognizable figure to every member of the Bengals, including team founder Paul Brown who rewarded JB’s loyalty by welcoming him inside the locker room. JB has been to nearly every Bengals home game in team history and led the team out onto the field for many years. NFL Network produced a feature in 2018 showing JB’s dedication to the team.”

And a video of the big unveil:

Our new pregame ritual, the Ruler of The Jungle, will debut this Sunday. Bengals icon James “JB” Brown will be our first Ruler of The Jungle. 🐅 Learn more: https://t.co/qB5ZH98aJV pic.twitter.com/XhnIUUISag — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 24, 2021

This is one of many features about to roll out over the next few weeks for the new-look PBS, including the Ring of Honor.

Fans can check out JB and the throne during the team’s preseason Week 3 game against Miami, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

