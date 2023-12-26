Bengals reveal risky jersey combo for Week 17 vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will roll out a good-looking uniform combo for the Week 17 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It also might be a pretty dangerous one.

The Bengals will wear white jerseys and pants with black socks and black stripes on the road in Kansas City, topping it all off with the traditional orange helmet.

Interestingly, though, the Bengals haven’t fared too well in this one lately. According to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison, the Bengals have lost four straight in that combo — three this year and during last year’s AFC title game against these same Chiefs.

Of course, the Bengals have plenty of other tangible things to worry about before kickoff, like all of the problems plaguing the team right now, as explained by cornerback Mike Hilton.

The recent good news about Cincinnati’s slim playoff hopes still makes this game a must-win scenario.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire