Bengals reveal Paul Brown Stadium will be at full capacity next season

After last season’s strange circumstances, the Cincinnati Bengals will embrace a full-capacity stadium during the 2021 season.

Monday, team executive Elizabeth Blackburn released a statement revealing that Paul Brown Stadium will be at full capacity:

“Rule The Jungle signifies the high standards and energy we expect to see on the field, in the stands and in all areas of our organization. Rule The Jungle is a mentality that displays our confidence and strength. Rule The Jungle is the feeling of exuberance each fan will feel on gameday, like a queen or king sitting on a throne, as we celebrate together in a stadium that is back to full capacity.”

The team is going out of its way to improve the gameday experience for fans, highlighted by the inaugural Ring of Honor. Team reps have spoken out after an offseason list named Cincinnati the worst fan destination for fans in the entire NFL.

The franchise’s big plans for fans will unfold in front of packed houses in 2021 as fans get back in seats to see Joe Burrow and Co. live.

