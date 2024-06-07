Bengals reveal joint practices with two teams during preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals will hold joint practices with two different teams this summer.

As previously announced by members of the Colts, the Bengals will host Indianapolis for joint practices on August 20 before the third and final preseason game two days later.

New, though, is a joint practice on the road for the Bengals with the Chicago Bears on August 15 — two days before the second preseason game.

The Bengals could be going for multiple joint practices with different teams for a few reasons.

One, the team has been a notoriously slow starter, so exposure to other teams is good. And two, the new kickoff rules might encourage this, as they want to see what other teams are doing to adapt and get creative.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire