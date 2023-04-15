Bengals reveal jersey numbers for Orlando Brown Jr. and free-agent signings

The Cincinnati Bengals have finally announced the official jersey numbers of their newest players acquired via free agency.

That means an official number for the highest-profile signing, Orlando Brown Jr., which is sure to have jerseys flying off the shelves. He will start at left tackle in front of Joe Burrow after the deal unexpectedly came together courtesy of his reps reaching out to the Bengals first.

It also means official numbers for tight end Irv Smith Jr., defensive pass-rusher Tarell Basham, offensive lineman Cody Ford, cornerback Sidney Jones and new starting safety Nick Scott, who will take over next to Dax Hill after the losses of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

Here’s a look at the numbers, which the team announced this weekend.

OT Cody Ford: No. 61

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DE Tarell Basham: No. 52

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CB Sidney Jones: No. 24

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

TE Irv Smith Jr.: No. 81

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

S Nick Scott: No. 27

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

OT Orlando Brown Jr.: No. 75

Syndication: The Enquirer

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire